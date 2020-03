The reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank has been officially notified by the government, as part of which a clutch of investors led by SBI will rescue the crisis-ridden private-sector bank.

With the scheme coming into effect, the moratorium, or withdrawal limit imposed on Yes Bank depositors, will be lifted at 6 pm on the third working day, as was confirmed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference yesterday.

The scheme sanctioned the raising of the bank's authorised capital to accommodate raising of fresh capital.

It also constituted a fresh four-member board led by former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar, who has been serving as administrator of the bank since its previous board was superseded by the Reserve Bank of India.

Further, it said that all employees of Yes Bank are guaranteed continuation of employment for a period of at least a year, and added that all of Yes Bank's branches will continue to work as before.

On March 5, the government had capped withdrawals at Yes Bank fearing a run as the bad-loans ridden lender appeared to running out of capital.

As part of a rescue plan put together by RBI, SBI said it would invest a little over Rs 7,500 crore in Yes Bank.

While yesterday, private sector lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC said they would cumulatively plow in another Rs 3,100 crore.