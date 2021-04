Private sector Yes Bank on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 3,788 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on higher provisioning.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 2,629 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Yes Bank said in a filing to BSE.

The net interest income (NII) of the lender declined 22.5 percent YoY to Rs 986.7 crore against Rs 1,273.70 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

The bank said, "FY21 was the year of rebuilding the foundation of Yes Bank. Bank demonstrated significant improvement in performance across key indicators despite severe headwinds of Covid-19 and moratorium imposed on the bank in March 2020."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Yes Bank ended at Rs 14.55, rose 0.7 percent on the BSE.