Yes Bank reports best loan growth in four quarters

By Asmita Pant

Yes Bank said on Tuesday said the lender's l oan growth in the July-September period has been the best in four quarters. The Mumbai-headquartered bank reported loans and advances — the amount the bank lends to individuals and corporates — at Rs 1.9 lakh crore for the September quarter, a 3.5 percent rise from the June quarter and 11.6 percent surge on a year-on-year basis.

Deposits for the period under review were reported at Rs 2 lakh crore, a 3.5 percent rise from the preceding quarter and 13.2 percent rise on a year-on-year basis. The bank lost its market share as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 2.9 percent higher at Rs 15.8, as of 10:10 am. The stock jumped as much as 3.2 percent in session on Tuesday.

The lender also recorded a deposit base of over Rs 21 lakh crore — the best in 11 quarters. The bank had recorded a deposit base of Rs 20.9 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Though the deposit base is at a high, the deposit growth rate was the slowest in seven quarters on a year-on-year basis.

CASA stood at Rs 62,073 crore for the period under review, a rise of 4.2 percent quarter-on-quarter and up 19.3 percent from the year-ago period. The CASA ratio — which indicates what percent of the bank's total deposits are in current and savings accounts — was at 31.3 percent against 31.6 percent in the preceding quarter and 30.3 percent in the year-ago period.

The liquidity coverage ratio — the proportion of the highly liquid assets held by financial institutions to the net cash flow — was reported at 116.3 percent against 117.6 percent a year ago and 118.8 percent in the previous quarter.

The calculated credit-deposit ratio or CD ratio stood at 96.4 percent against 97.8 percent in the previous year and 96.4 percent in the previous quarter. Credit deposit ratios indicate how much percentage of the deposits have been given out as loans by the bank.