Business Yes Bank repays Rs 35K cr out of Rs 50K cr borrowed via RBI's special liquidity facility Updated : August 18, 2020 06:17 PM IST RBI had first provided Yes Bank with the special liquidity window immediately when it was coming out of the moratorium imposed on it It was later extended for another three months until mid-September, according to people in the know. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply