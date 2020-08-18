  • SENSEX
Yes Bank repays Rs 35K cr out of Rs 50K cr borrowed via RBI's special liquidity facility

Updated : August 18, 2020 06:17 PM IST

RBI had first provided Yes Bank with the special liquidity window immediately when it was coming out of the moratorium imposed on it
It was later extended for another three months until mid-September, according to people in the know.
