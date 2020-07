Private sector lender Yes Bank today said it raised Rs 4098.46 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its follow on public offer (FPO). The Rs 15,000 crore-FPO is set to open on July 15 and close on July 17.

The bank allotted 341.5 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 12 per share, the lower end of the price band.

The bank had earlier announced a price band of Rs 12-13 per share, almost half the prevailing market price at that time.

Tilden Park's investment vehicle Bay Tree India Holdings was the largest anchor investor in the FPO, data released by the bank showed. The US-based fund has invested Rs 2250 crores in the bank through the FPO.

CNBC-TV18 had first reported Tilden Park's proposed investment in Yes Bank on July 7. Among other large investors HDFC Life invested Rs 400 crores, Singapore based Amansa Holdings Rs 373 crores, and Elara India Opportunities Fund Rs 372 crores.

Also on the list were Hinduja Leyland Finance with Rs 70 crores, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Rs 150 crores, Jupiter Fund another Rs 150 crores, ICICI Lombard Rs 60 crores, Reliance General Insurance Rs 25 crores, and Edelweiss Group another Rs 48 crores, data showed.