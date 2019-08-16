Yes Bank raises Rs 1,930 crore via QIP

YES Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,930.46 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) to fund its business expansion. The QIP opened on August 9 and closed on Wednesday, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

With respect to the issue, it said the bank approved the issue price of Rs 83.55, including a share premium of Rs 81.55 per share which is at a discount of 4.95 percent to the floor price of Rs 87.90 per equity.