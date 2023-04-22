YES Bank Q4 results: Net profit drops 45% on higher provisions, misses estimate

1 Min(s) Read
Private sector lender YES Bank saw a 45 percent decline in its profit for the January to March 2023 period to Rs 202 crore, missing the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 276 crore, the firm’s financial results released on April 22 showed. For the entire fiscal FY23, the bank witnessed a 32.7 percent decline in its net profit at Rs 717 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.
Profits for both the March quarter and the fiscal year have been impacted by accelerated provisioning, the bank said.
Prashant Kumar, YES Bank MD and CEO said, in an earrings call, that higher provisioning was largely for loans and security receipts. He added the lender is not aware of plans of any investors to reduce stake in the bank.
YES Bank’s core net interest income grew 15.4 percent to Rs 2,105 crore, while the non-interest income was up 22.8 percent to Rs 1,082 crore. The CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had projected the figure to come in at Rs 1,832.8 crore.
The lender’s gross non performing assets (NPA) stood at Rs 4,394.6 crore for the March 2023 ended quarter, up from Rs 3,903.7 crore in the last quarter. Net NPAs slipped to Rs 1,658.1 crore versus Rs 1,973.4 crore in the December quarter.
