Finance
Yes Bank posts lower net profit for FY19 due to NPA divergence
Updated : November 19, 2019 10:03 PM IST
The private sector lender had reported a net profit of Rs 1,720.28 crore in 2018-19.
Banks, including Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, have already reported their NPA divergences for last fiscal.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more