Yes Bank plans stake sale to raise more funds, say reports

Updated : October 07, 2019 11:12 AM IST

The lender is aiming to raise up to $ 1.2 billion via the sale of stakes.
Private equity firms such as TPG, The Carlyle Group and Farallon Capital are in talks with the bank.
The stake sale may fetch the bank around Rs 2,000 crore.
