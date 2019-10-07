Yes Bank plans stake sale to raise more funds, say reports

Yes Bank is looking to raise approximately Rs 2,000 crore by selling 15 percent of its stake through equity issuance. Various reports have indicated that the bank, which is swimming through troubled waters following steep erosion in its market value since last year, is looking to raise capital.

Earlier, Business Standard reported that the lender is aiming to raise up to $ 1.2 billion via the sale of stakes. The potential investors, the report added, will likely pick up stake ahead of the rights issue in the open market.

The private lender, sources told Mint, is in talks with three top technology companies, including Microsoft Corp., to induct one of them as a strategic shareholder. The talks, the report said, could lead to the sale of the 15 percent stake in the lender to the prospective buyer.

“The top management of Yes Bank has held discussions with Microsoft as part of the bank’s ongoing strategy to sell a minority stake to a global tech company. The stake sale may fetch the bank around Rs 2,000 crore but, more importantly, such a deal may help the bank work on its digital banking and payment system plans," a source was quoted as saying in the report.