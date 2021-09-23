Yes Bank partners with Visa to issue credit cards

Yes Bank has announced its partnership with Visa to offer credit cards to its customers on the payment platform. With the partnership, the bank said it is commencing issuance of select credit card variants, consumer as well as commercial, on Visa’s payment network.

"The suite consists of nine credit card variants on the Visa platform that service all segments – consumer cards, business cards, and corporate cards across YES First, YES Premia and YES Prosperity," the lender said in a statement.

"The Visa co-branded cards are loaded with loyalty programs, under which reward points never expire and can also be shared or transferred to Yes Bank credit cardholders. Other benefits include attractive foreign currency markup and a bouquet of lifestyle privileges including airport lounge access and golf course privileges. The bank is also in the process of completing technology integration with NPCI and plans to issue Rupay branded credit cards in due course," the lender said.

Commenting on the launch, Rajanish Prabhu, Head – credit cards and Merchant Acquisition, Yes Bank said, “Our partnership with Visa adds a new dimension to the Bank’s sustained efforts in transforming and elevating end-to-end credit journeys for our customers. With Visa’s payment and security system, our customers will continue to enjoy uninterrupted ease while using

Yes bank credit cards.”