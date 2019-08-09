Finance
Yes Bank opens QIP issue; floor price fixed at Rs 87.90 per share
Updated : August 09, 2019 07:01 AM IST
The capital raising committee of the bank's board of directors on Thursday authorised the opening of the issue, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The QIP is part of Yes Bank's $1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) fundraising plan, which among others employs other instruments such as preferential issue, global depositary receipt/American depositary receipt, foreign currency convertible bonds or any other methods on a private placement basis.
