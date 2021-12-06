Yes Bank open to proposals on Dish TV; says loans protected

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO at Yes Bank said that the steps have been taken to protect loans given to Dish TV.

Yes Bank is open to proposals on Dish TV but it is focused on protecting its depositors' value. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO at Yes Bank, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said that steps have been taken to protect loans given to Dish TV

“As a lender, we have a right to protect the value of our security and this is exactly what we are trying to do. I think the larger issues related to the securities, which are available to the financial entities, from the decision by the honourable Supreme Court, that issue has been clarified. That is what we are trying to do in terms of protecting the loans, which we have given to the customers,” he said.

The bank doesn’t have exposure to Dish TV but on other group companies where the shares of Dish TV are available to Yes Bank as a security.

Kumar believes that if the issues related to the companies including the corporate governance are taken care of, the intrinsic value of the entity would definitely grow.

He expects net interest margins (NIMs) to improve continuously going ahead as the bank has reduced the rate of interest on the deposits over a period of last year.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

