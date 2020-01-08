#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Yes Bank offers free brokerage for 60-90 days on some FD investments

Updated : January 08, 2020 02:59 PM IST

With a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh or more with the bank, customers will get 90 days of unlimited free brokerage that can save them Rs 90,000.
At 2.05 pm, shares of Yes Bank were quoting Rs 45.65, up 1.22 percent on the BSE.

