Yes Bank offers free brokerage for 60-90 days on some FD investments

Yes Bank along with its broking arm Yes Securities is offering free brokerage for 60 to 90 days for customers with fixed deposits of Rs 5 lakh or above.

In this new scheme, the fixed deposit investment of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh in Yes Bank can avail 60 days of unlimited free brokerage in Yes Securities. This will result in savings of Rs 60,000 for a consumer, the bank said.

Similarly, with a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh or more with the bank, customers will get 90 days of unlimited free brokerage that can save them Rs 90,000.