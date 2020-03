Soon after the government imposed a cap on withdrawal of Rs 50,000 at YES Bank, its net banking services were down. While news about the moratorium imposed on the private lender broke at 8.30 pm on March 5, its net banking services were down by 9 pm.

The government effected a moratorium on YES Bank from March 5 to April 3 on recommendations of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The order came into effect from 6 pm on March 5. The private lender has been directed not cap withdrawal limit of customers to Rs 50,000 until April 3, which is irrespective of the number of accounts they hold.

However, RBI has said that the limit can be increased under special cases like medical treatment of depositors and those dependent on him/her, towards payment of higher education costs of the depositor or any person dependent on him/her in India or abroad.

It further said that customers can withdraw a higher amount to pay obligatory expenses in connection with marriage or other ceremonies of the depositor or his children.