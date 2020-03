The month-long moratorium on Yes Bank will have a significant impact on the fintech sector in the country, as scores of fintech players were using the bank's API banking services and also held nodal accounts there.

One of the biggest impacts could be on the stellar UPI payments story, which stood at 1.32 billion transactions in the month of February, with the total amount transacted standing at Rs 2,22,516 crore.

Industry sources say Yes Bank had over 40 percent market share in the number of UPI transactions, largely driven by PhonePe, which itself claims a market share of 40 percent.

Among banking players, Yes Bank works with the largest number of UPI third-party apps, with players such as MakeMyTrip, Flipkart, RedBus, Phonepe, Airtel, Udaan.

The Yes Bank moratorium will thus impact UPI payments on these platforms.

Fintech player PhonePe seems to be the most impacted. Its services down since Thursday night and CEO Sameer Nigam has said they are working on multiple options to get the service live again.

Dilip Asbe, CEO of NPCI which runes the UPI infrastructure, said he did not want to comment.

Stock brokerage platform Zerodha also tweeted said they have canceled all withdrawal requests made by clients to Yes Bank accounts.