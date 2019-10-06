Yes Bank lodges complaint with Mumbai Police against spread of rumours, fake news

#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Yes Bank on Sunday lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and cyber cell against the spread of fake news and rumours about the private sector lender on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Earlier this week, the stock of the lender had fallen 30 percent on Monday, its biggest fall in a decade after one of the bank’s promoters sold 10 crore equity shares (3.92 percent of the bank's equity share capital) of the company.
Post the fall, the lender in a BSE filing, clarified that the bank's financial and operating metrics remain intrinsically sound and stable with liquidity position well in excess of regulatory requirements, leading their biggest ever single-day gain, rising nearly 34 percent on Thursday.
