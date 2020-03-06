  • SENSEX
Yes Bank saga: What next?
IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020
Rupee tumbles 59 paise against dollar, opens at lowest level since Oct 2018
Gold prices at 1 week high on safe haven buying, weak rupee
SBI keen on picking up stake in Yes Bank; RBI wants strategic investor to stay for at least 3 years

Updated : March 06, 2020 09:39 PM IST

RBI said the strategic investor bank will have to pick up 49 percent stake and it cannot reduce holding to below 26 percent before three years from the date of capital infusion.
From the appointed date, the authorised capital of the private sector bank would stand altered to Rs 5,000 crore and the number of equity shares to 2,400 crore having face value of Rs 2 each.
The RBI also superseded the board of the bank, which is now being headed by former deputy managing director and CFO of SBI Prashant Kumar.
