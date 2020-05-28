Finance

Yes bank launches overdraft facility against fixed deposits through digital channels

Updated : May 28, 2020 08:49 PM IST

Yes Bank on Thursday announced the launch of Overdraft facility (OD) against Fixed Deposits (FDs) through its digital channels – YES Mobile and YES Robot.

The customers can now avail instant OD facility on FDs from the safety and comfort of their homes in three simple steps, the bank said in a statement.