Yes bank launches overdraft facility against fixed deposits through digital channels
Updated : May 28, 2020 08:49 PM IST
Yes Bank on Thursday announced the launch of Overdraft facility (OD) against Fixed Deposits (FDs) through its digital channels – YES Mobile and YES Robot.
The customers can now avail instant OD facility on FDs from the safety and comfort of their homes in three simple steps, the bank said in a statement.
Resident Individual customers with single holding savings account are eligible to avail of this facility for an FD of a minimum value of Rs 50,000 and a maximum value of not less than Rs 1 crore for a minimum tenure of 181 days.