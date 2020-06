Yes Bank on Friday announced the launch of a full service digital savings account with video KYC facility. With this launch, the bank said it aims to embrace inclusivity by widening its reach to cater to a diverse customer base, especially in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, in line with the bank’s strategy of building a transformed ‘digital bank’.

“The announcement was done in endeavor to bring bank closer to citizens while ensuring physical distancing, thereby eliminating the need for a branch visit, physical documentation or any in-person interaction, in line with the bank’s commitment to support citizens and communities while the country starts unlocking in phases,” Yes Bank said in a statement.

Yes Bank’s digital savings account comes with a virtual debit card, unlocking over 100 features on mobile through 'YES Mobile' and web including transactions, fund transfers and online shopping using the virtual debit card.

Here are the steps to initiate an e-KYC:

Step 1: Click on the link - yesbank.in/personal-banking/yes-individual/savings-account/digital-savings-account

Step 2: Enter mobile number, Aadhaar OTP and PAN card details in the online form, followed by a video KYC