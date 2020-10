Yes Bank has launched the ‘Khushiyon ki karein Zimmedari se Tayyari’ campaign - empowering customers with enhanced access to digital finance and e-solutions. Under this, the bank has unveiled various festive offerings for MSME business loans, digital auto loans, digital personal loans and current and savings accounts.

The bank said it aims to empower and enable customers to share happiness with their loved ones through thoughtfully crafted solutions to meet the specific needs of the day.

Commenting on the launch, Jasneet Bachal, Chief Marketing Officer, Yes Bank said, “Traditionally, celebrations and purchase decisions have had a symbiotic association, with a large part of festivities centered around the context of purchases. What we hope to do through the campaign is to empower consumers and their families to experience the festive joy in its fullness, even amid the new realities of the day. As a bank, we want to connect with consumers by giving them easy financing options that build optimism, a sense of abundance and hope to prevail over this temporary phase."