Yes Bank has joined the ‘PSB Loans in 59 Minutes’ initiative by the SIDBI led consortium of PSBs to facilitate quick and hassle-free credit access for MSMEs.

The initiative aims to help boost business opportunities for the MSME sector, which has been significantly impacted due to the unprecedented COVID-19 situation, Yes Bank said in a statement.

Under this initiative, in-principle approvals for business loans are provided for a value from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 crore. The platform functions through advanced algorithms that integrate information directly from GST, income tax returns, bank statement, fraud check, bureau check, among others and automates the decision making with highest level of information security, the lender said.

Once the applicant submits the loan application, the algorithm analyses the data and determines the loan amount that can be sanctioned – all within 59 minutes. The platform is directly connected to the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme.

Speaking on the development, Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, Ye Bank, said, “To support the sector during the COVID-19 situation, the bank is pleased to actively participate in this SIDBI-led initiative for MSME growth. The bank has also launched innovative digital solutions aimed at offering MSME customers a comprehensive range of products which are convenient, quick and tailor-made to fit their requirements.”