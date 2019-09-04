Yes Bank, its compliance officer pay Rs 66 lakh to settle case with Sebi
Updated : September 04, 2019 05:57 PM IST
Sebi noted that the lender made a selective disclosure by highlighting 'nil' divergence which had significant positive impact on the price movement and did not disclose other issues mentioned in the Risk Assessment Report (RAR).
Yes Bank had reported "Nil" divergences in its assets classification and provisioning from the RBI norms, Sebi noted.
