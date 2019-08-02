Yes Bank, HDIL accused of moving funds to evergreen loans in Mack Star, says report

Ocean Diety Investment Holdings, an offshore investor, in a complaint to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has alleged that Yes Bank and realty group HDIL have moved some funds to evergreen loans, The Economic Times reported, citing sources aware of the development.

The company—an erstwhile arm of DE Shaw and the 78 percent owner in Mack Star Marketing, a joint venture (JV) where HDIL entities hold a minority stake—said loans made to Yes Bank to the JV were not approved by the majority shareholder and was simultaneously siphoned to bank accounts of other HDIL group companies, to repay the loans taken by them from Yes Bank, according to the report.

“We have filed a complaint with RBI. We are not in a position to comment on the matter,” the report quoted Sumit Saha, an authorised representative of Ocean Deity, as saying.

However, HDIL has refuted the allegations saying that the company, as well as its subsidiaries, are not aware of Ocean Diety Investments or its dealings with Mack Star, the report said.