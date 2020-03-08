  • SENSEX
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested by ED for alleged money laundering

Updated : March 08, 2020 10:12 AM IST

Kapoor has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and other offences days after the Yes Bank crisis erupted.
The arrest came after Kapoor had been grilled since Friday night for his and his family's links with the stressed-and-controversial realty firm Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).
A co-founder of Yes Bank in 2003-2004, Kapoor later became its MD and CEO but the banking mogul was forced to exit it in September, 2018.
