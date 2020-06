The Narendra Modi government on Saturday affected significant changes to the Banking Regulation Act through an ordinance, with respect to RBI and Centre’s mandate to impose a moratorium on banking services when a bank fails or goes into financial distress

The ordinance has relaxed the need to necessarily impose a moratorium for restructuring or merging a failing bank. This means a financial rescue of troubled banks can be done by the regulator directly without asking the government to impose a moratorium, thus enabling a softer landing in addressing the crisis.

Explaining the amendments, a finance ministry press release said, “The ordinance also amends Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, to enable making of a scheme of reconstruction or amalgamation of a banking company for protecting the interest of the public, depositors and the banking system and for securing its proper management, even without making an order of moratorium, so as to avoid disruption of the financial system.”

Also read: RBI considering one-time loan recast for borrowers impacted by COVID-19

The presidential ordinance comes into effect immediately.

On March 5, the RBI had imposed a moratorium on the lender restricting withdrawals to Rs 50,000, which was lifted on March 19. During the moratorium period, YES Bank was hit by massive withdrawals from depositors and the stock got hammered causing further loss of wealth to institutional and retail investors, the fortunes of which have yet to revive.

Last Wednesday, CNBC-TV18 exclusively reported that the union cabinet is likely to take up these changes to the Banking Regulation Act, and the government did clear the proposal in the same meeting.

Among the key changes to section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, after the words, "During the period of moratorium”, the words “Or at any other time” shall be inserted.

Also read: No interim stay on RBI order cancelling co-op bank's license