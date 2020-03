Dashing all hopes of any recovery or relief for Yes Bank Additional Tier -1 bondholders, the entire Rs 8,500 crores worth of these bonds will be fully, and permanently written down to zero, Yes Bank has announced.

Yes Bank issued a late-night release to exchanges yesterday saying they would be written down completely, as originally proposed in the draft reconstruction scheme of the bank.

Here is the full text of what the bank said in this matter:

“As per the provisions of the Master Circular - Basel III Capital Regulations dated July 1, 2015 issued by the RBI, ("Basel III Circular"), more specifically, clause 2.15 of Annex 16 of the Basel III Circular, If the relevant authorities decide to reconstitute a bank or amalgamate a bank with any other bank under the Section 45 of BR Act, 1949, such a bank will be deemed as non-viable or approaching non-viability and both the pre-specified trigger and the trigger at the point of non-viability for conversion/write-down of A T1 instruments will be activated. Accordingly, the AT1 instruments will be fully converted/ written-down permanently before amalgamation/reconstitution in accordance with these rules.

Given that Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has been invoked by the RBI and the Scheme has been notified, the Bank is deemed to be non-viable or approaching non-viability and accordingly, the triggers for a write-down of certain Basel III additional tier 1 Bonds(" AT 1 Bonds") issued by the Bank has been triggered. Such AT 1 Bonds would need to be fully written down permanently before any reconstruction of the Bank is undertaken.

In light of the above provisions of the Basel III Circular, the Perpetual Subordinated Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds issued by the Bank for an amount of Rs. 3,000 crores on December 23, 2016 and the Perpetual Subordinated Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds issued by the Bank for an amount of Rs. 5,415 crores on October 18, 2017 have been fully written down and stand extinguished with immediate effect.”

Several bondholders, led by Axis Trustee had opposed RBI's draft reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank which originally announced that all AT-1 bonds would be written off. These bondholders had then proceeded to file a petition in the Bombay High Court against RBI and Yes Bank, seeking at least some recovery on their holdings.

In a letter drafted to RBI, these bondholders had sought to recover almost 20 percent of the total exposure, by partially converting bonds into equity, but the suggestion has now been turned down by the regulator.