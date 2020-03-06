  • SENSEX
Yes Bank branches witness long queues, distress calls after RBI capped withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000

Updated : March 06, 2020 06:14 PM IST

Yes Bank's board has been superseded by RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, former deputy managing director and chief financial officer of State Bank of India.
A moratorium of 30 days has been imposed on the cash-strapped Yes Bank, restricting withdrawals up to Rs 50,000 per depositor.
The Mumbai-headquartered private sector bank has also changed its toll-free phone banking number to 18001200 from 18002000.
