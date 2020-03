A group of Yes Bank bondholders are considering moving court over the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restructuring plan for the private lender.

According to sources, the group is unhappy with the write-down of bond value that has been mentioned in the draft reconstruction plan released by the central bank.

"The instruments qualifying as Additional Tier 1 capital, issued by Yes Bank Ltd under Basel III framework, shall stand written down permanently, in full, with effect from the appointed date. This is in conformity with the extant regulations issued by Reserve Bank of India based on the Basel framework," the RBI draft reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank said.

The YES Bank bondholders feel that the restructuring scheme implemented by the central bank treats them unfairly, sources said.

However, industry experts suggest that bondholders may have no legal grounds to challenge RBI's decision. This is because the contract spells out conditions under which these Basel III Additional Tier 1 bonds can be written down, in this instance, when the CET I breaches minimum regulatory requirement.

A Care Rating note on Yes Bank dated February 24 had pointed out, "The instrument may be written-down upon CET I breaching the pre-specified trigger of 5.5% before March 31, 2020, and 6.125% on and after March 31, 2020, or written-off / converted into common equity shares on occurrence of the trigger event called point of non-viability (PONV). The PONV trigger shall be determined by RBI."

As per sources, Yes Bank has total Additional Tier 1 bonds of about Rs 10,800 crore.

RBI placed a draft reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank on March 6 in the public domain, a day after it superseded the board of the troubled private sector lender with immediate effect.

The central bank said that a solution was being worked upon to revive the bank well before the 30-day moratorium period ends.

The government had imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank on March 5, restricting withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000. Any withdrawal over this amount will require permission from RBI. The moratorium will be applicable from 6 pm on March 5 until April 3.