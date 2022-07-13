Yes Bank board meeting today to consider JV partner for ARC

Yes Bank will hold a Swiss Challenge auction to invite counter bids with JC Flowers' offer as anchor bid post-board nod, sources told CNBC-TV18. CNBC-TV18 is awaiting Yes Bank’s response to the story.

Yes Bank’s Board Credit Committee is meeting on Wednesday to consider a joint venture partner for an asset reconstruction company, sources told CNBC-TV18.

CNBC-TV18 was the first to report that US-based private equity firm JC Flowers had emerged as the highest bidder for the private lender's proposed ARC. Foreign private equity firms like Cerberus Capital and Apollo Global ​were also in the fray to partner with Yes Bank for its ARC foray.

After the news broke, the lender's stock was trading at Rs 13.51, up 1.27 percent on BSE, on Wednesday at 9.36 am.

The stock has been gaining for the past three days and has risen 5.79 percent in returns in the period. Yes Bank's shares have been trading higher than the past 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Yes Bank will hold a Swiss Challenge auction to invite counter bids with JC Flowers' offer as anchor bid post-board nod, according to sources. The bank will also seek RBI's nod for its 20 percent stake in the ARC after the Swiss auction and 80 percent stake to be held by the foreign partner.

Yes Bank is looking to transfer approximately Rs 51,000 crore of loans to an ARC to completely clean up its books. JC Flowers' deal had valued Yes Bank's NPA portfolio at Rs 12,100 crore, higher than other suitors (net of recoveries since evaluation).