Yes Bank board approves Rs 5,000 crore fundraising

The Yes Bank board on Thursday approved up to Rs 5,000 crore additional fund raise over and above Rs 10,000 crore approval already in place (total Rs 15,000 crore).

requisite approvals, raising of funds for an additional (in addition to Rs 10,000 Crores above) amount aggregating up to Rs. 5,000 Crores (Rupees Five Thousand Crores), the bank said in a regulatory filing.

This comes after the government notified the rescue plan drafted by the RBI under which State Bank of India would pick up around 49 percent equity in Yes Bank.

Earlier, private lenders joined SBI to shield the private lender from a widespread crisis by injecting Rs 10,000 crore into the bank with SBI alone infusing Rs 6,050 crore.

ICICI Bank and HDFC pumped in Rs 1,000 crore each, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank Rs 600 crore each, Federal Bank and Bandhan Bank Rs 350 crore each and India First Bank Rs 250 crore.