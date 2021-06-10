Home

    Yes Bank board approves plan to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt securities

    By PTI | IST (Updated)
    The types of debt securities to be issued include non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term note (MTN), among others, the bank said.

    Yes Bank on Thursday received board approval for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.
    The board of directors in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, considered and approved seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing funds in Indian/foreign currency up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.
    The private lender has also received the board's approval to shift its head office in Mumbai to Yes Bank House in Santacruz (East), from Elphinstone (W).
    The types of debt securities to be issued include non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term note (MTN), among others, the bank said.
    Yes Bank shares closed 3.03 per cent up at Rs 14.64 apiece on BSE.
