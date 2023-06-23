YES Bank board approves fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore via debt issue

homefinance NewsYES Bank board approves fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore via debt issue

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 23, 2023 7:18:20 PM IST (Published)

Private lender YES Bank on Friday, June 23, said its board of directors has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore via the issue of debt.

The board has approved the "...borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of Rs 2,500 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term note (MTN), etc," the bank said in an exchange filing.


YES Bank posted a 45 percent decline in its March quarter net at Rs 202 crore. For the entire fiscal FY23, the bank saw a 32.7 percent drop in its net profit at Rs 717 crore.

For the March quarter, its core net interest income (NII) grew 15.4 percent to Rs 2,105 crore, while the non-interest income was up 22.8 percent to Rs 1,082 crore.

The bank had to be rescued in FY20 in an SBI-led effort, backed by both the Reserve Bank of India and the government.

Shares of YES Bank Ltd ended at Rs 15.98, down by Rs 0.040, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.

