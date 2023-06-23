YES Bank board approves fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore via debt issue

YES Bank had to be rescued in FY20 in an SBI-led effort, backed by RBI and the government. Shares of YES Bank Ltd ended at Rs 15.98, down by Rs 0.040, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.

Private lender YES Bank on Friday, June 23, said its board of directors has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore via the issue of debt.

The board has approved the "...borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of Rs 2,500 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term note (MTN), etc," the bank said in an exchange filing.