YES Bank board approves fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore via debt issue

YES Bank board approves fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore via debt issue

YES Bank board approves fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore via debt issue
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 23, 2023 7:18:20 PM IST (Published)

YES Bank had to be rescued in FY20 in an SBI-led effort, backed by RBI and the government. Shares of YES Bank Ltd ended at Rs 15.98, down by Rs 0.040, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.

Private lender YES Bank on Friday, June 23, said its board of directors has approved a fundraise of up to Rs 2,500 crore via the issue of debt.

The board has approved the "...borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of Rs 2,500 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium-term note (MTN), etc," the bank said in an exchange filing.


YES Bank posted a 45 percent decline in its March quarter net at Rs 202 crore. For the entire fiscal FY23, the bank saw a 32.7 percent drop in its net profit at Rs 717 crore.

