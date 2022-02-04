Yes Bank ARC: Binding bids from private equity players likely by February 5

Yes Bank is expecting biding bids for its proposed asset reconstruction company (ARC) by February 5, multiple people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

As many as four private equity players have been shortlisted from a dozen Expressions of Interests (EOI) submitted for the ARC business. According to people directly in the know, the shortlist is down to four players—US-based private equity firms Cerberus Capital, JC Flowers and Company, Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global Management.

“Apollo is winding down its business in India so it may not submit a binding bid or make a strong offer,” said a person directly involved with the deal. “JC Flowers has also had differences with its joint venture partner Eight Capital, so it may affect their bid,” this person added.

Cerberus Capital and Oaktree are seen as the strongest contenders, according to people familiar with the matter.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to Yes Bank for a comment, but no response was received at the time of publishing this story. Responses from Cerberus Capital, JC Flowers, and Apollo Global are also awaited. Oaktree declined to comment on the story.

Yes Bank had received EOIs from a dozen players for its proposed ARC last year. Brookfield Asset Management, Ares SSG, Oaktree Capital Management, JC Flower, Vardhe Capital, CarVal Investors, Avenue Asia Group, Bain Capital’s India Resurgent Fund, Cerberus Capital, Apollo Global Management, Rohatyn Group and Silver Point Capital were among the players who submitted EOIs. Four of these were subsequently shortlisted by the bank. Yes Bank has appointed Ernst & Young as the process adviser.

As per people in the know, Yes Bank will hold a 20 percent stake in the ARC, with the remaining stake to be held by the foreign partner. The bank is looking to transfer over Rs 50,000 crore of loans to the ARC, they said.

“The deal size expected to be around Rs 12,000-15,000 crores,” said one of the people quoted earlier.

Given the 15:85 deal structure of ARCs, where 15 percent is given in the form of cash and 85 percent in the form of security receipts, it will translate into the foreign partner bringing in about Rs 1450-1800 crore of cash for its stake, this person added.

The bank, while inviting EOIs for its ARC earlier, had stipulated that an investor should have minimum assets under management and funds deployed globally of at least $5 billion.

“The prospective partners will be the lead partner/ sponsor of the ARC, with the bank as the other significant partner/sponsor, for conducting the business of the asset reconstruction in adherence with existing RBI guidelines governing identification, sourcing, and resolution of stressed financial assets” the bank had said while inviting EOIs for the ARC.

The bank also said that the investor should have the ability to commit funds for investment or deployment in Indian companies or Indian assets or approximately $0.5 billion.

This is the second attempt by Yes Bank to set up an ARC. The last time around, Reserve Bank of India had rejected its proposal to set up an ARC as it wasn’t keen on the bank being the majority shareholder due to potential conflicts of interest.

Even after the foreign partner is shortlisted, the bank will have to make a fresh application to RBI to seek its nod for the ARC licence. The setting up of the company will ultimately depend on the regulator’s comfort with the proposed structure.

Prashant Kumar, the MD & CEO of Yes Bank, had told reporters during the third quarter earnings call that the bank would have zero NPAs after the transfer to the proposed ARC is completed.

Yes Bank reported gross non-performing assets of Rs 28,654 crore, and total gross restructured loans of Rs 6,878 crore as of December 31, 2021. Its gross NPA ratio stood at 14.7 percent and net NPA ratio at 5.3 percent for the third quarter.