Yes Bank approves big bonuses, salary hikes for FY19

Updated : October 07, 2019 02:30 PM IST

The bank has approved bonuses in the range of 30 percent to 40 percent of CTC and has offered 20 percent increment in FY19.
The bonus payout will not be at one go but disbursed on a periodical basis.
