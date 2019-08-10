#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Yes Bank appoints Anurag Adlakha as CFO; Raj Ahuja to take charge as CSO

Updated : August 10, 2019 08:26 PM IST

Adlakha is a Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and has been the CFO for past 19 years with Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC.
Raj Ahuja, who served as Senior Group President in the bank will now be re-designated as Group Chief Strategy Officer.
The bank, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, had said that it is in the process of appointing certain new key managerial personnel.
