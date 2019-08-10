Business
Yes Bank appoints Anurag Adlakha as CFO; Raj Ahuja to take charge as CSO
Updated : August 10, 2019 08:26 PM IST
Adlakha is a Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and has been the CFO for past 19 years with Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC.
Raj Ahuja, who served as Senior Group President in the bank will now be re-designated as Group Chief Strategy Officer.
The bank, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, had said that it is in the process of appointing certain new key managerial personnel.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more