Yes Bank appoints Anshu Jain-headed Cantor Fitzgerald, 2 domestic entities for fundraising plans

Updated : February 05, 2020 10:56 PM IST

Other merchant bankers appointed by Yes Bank include IDFC Securities and Ambit Capital.
Jain is the ex-colleague of Yes Bank's current MD and CEO Ravneet Gill, who has made the capital-raising as his top priority after taking over last March.
Jain was the co-chief executive of German lender Deutsche Bank globally, while Gill was heading the India operations.
