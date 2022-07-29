Yes Bank announces mega fundraise of $1.1 billion — one of largest by a private bank

In one of the largest private capital raises by an Indian private sector bank, Yes Bank on July 29 announced a fundraise of Rs 8,900 crore ($1.1 billion) from two global private equity investors — Carlyle and Advent International — with each investor acquiring up to a 10 percent stake in the bank.

This will be raised through a combination of Rs 5,100 crore ($640 million) in equity shares and Rs 3,800 crore ( $475 million) through equity share warrants.

The bank proposes to issue 370 crore equity shares on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 13.78 per share and 257 crore warrants convertible into equity shares at a price of 14.82 per warrant, adding Rs 8,900 crore to the equity capital base of the bank.

Both Carlyle and Advent International will have one nominee on the bank's board following the transaction. The capital raise is subject to shareholders’ approval at the EGM of the bank to be held on August 24, 2022, and relevant regulatory or statutory approvals.

The capital raise will further bolster the capital adequacy of Yes Bank and aid the bank’s medium to long-term sustainable growth objectives.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Yes Bank, said, “We are extremely pleased to onboard such pedigreed investors like Carlyle and Advent International as our partners, in fulfilling the long-term strategy of the bank.

"This is a testimony to the inherent strength of the Bank’s franchise. We are excited about the incremental opportunities that this partnership creates for us and confident that both the investors will play a crucial role in the next growth phase of the bank," he added.

Sunil Kaul, Managing Director and Financial Services Sector Lead for Carlyle in Asia, said, "We are confident about India’s long-term economic growth prospects and believe that Yes Bank is well-placed to capture this growth, given its strong capabilities in transaction banking and digital payments."

"We are excited to leverage our financial services sector experience to be a value-add partner to the Bank as it continues to drive sustained growth, scale its franchise, and focus on investing in its people and leadership team," he said.

Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner, Advent International said, "We believe India's banking sector is at an inflection point where tech-enabled banks like Yes Bank have an advantage."

"This investment also demonstrates our commitment to the country’s banking and financial services industry, which is the core of India's growth story. We think the Bank’s leadership team, led by Prashant Kumar, has done great work in reviving its performance over the last two years," Jalan said.

Yes Bank is advised by BofA Securities as an exclusive financial adviser and AZB & Partners as a legal advisor, while Carlyle was advised by Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) and Advent was advised by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM).

As per the Foreign Exchange Management rules, a minimum purchase of 10 percent stake is required to qualify as FDI.