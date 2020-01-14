#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

YES Bank acquires 30% stake in Rosa Power Supply Company by invoking pledged shares

Updated : January 14, 2020 09:52 PM IST

Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power.
YES Bank informed that the shares have been acquired upon invocation of the pledge.
YES Bank acquires 30% stake in Rosa Power Supply Company by invoking pledged shares
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

From February 1, BSE to introduce liquidity enhancement scheme in Brent crude oil

From February 1, BSE to introduce liquidity enhancement scheme in Brent crude oil

EESL to issue tender for 1,000 electric cars with 180-200 km range

EESL to issue tender for 1,000 electric cars with 180-200 km range

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV