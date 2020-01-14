Business
YES Bank acquires 30% stake in Rosa Power Supply Company by invoking pledged shares
Updated : January 14, 2020 09:52 PM IST
Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power.
YES Bank informed that the shares have been acquired upon invocation of the pledge.
