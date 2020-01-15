Finance
YES Bank acquires 10.25% stake in SICAL Logistics by invoking pledged shares
Updated : January 15, 2020 10:39 PM IST
Incorporated on May 6, 1955, SICAL Logistics is an integrated logistics solution provider for bulk and containerised cargo in India.
Coffee Day Group acquired SICAL in September 2011, as per the company's website.
Last year, Sical Logistics, a Coffee Day Group company, has sought shareholders' nod to sell, dispose of or hive off multiple business undertakings to pare debt.
