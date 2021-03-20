Yearlong capital relief for large banks to end on March 31: US Federal Reserve Updated : March 20, 2021 07:38 PM IST During the pandemic last year, regulations were eased temporarily to the supplementary leverage ratio. This gave banks the flexibility in choosing the kind of assets they could hold to meet regulatory’ requirements. Published : March 20, 2021 07:38 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply