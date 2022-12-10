There has been a breathtaking rally in public sector undertaking (PSU) bank stocks. The primary reason behind the upswing has been a steady fall in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or the 'bad loans' on all their balance sheets. The net NPAs are even lower than they were in 2016, i.e. before the asset quality review (AQR) started in 2017 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Nifty PSU Bank Index is the best-performing index this year as most stocks in it have rallied over 100 percent.

Moreover, PSU banks have steadily increased their profits and their loan books too. The latest reading is almost 17 percent in the last available quarter.

, valuation multiples and price targets for most PSU Banks and highlighted Bank of Baroda and Bank of India as the names with the best relative risk-reward. In a note put out in early December, Morgan Stanley raised earnings estimates

“We compare these banks on capital, asset quality, profitability and liquidity. Bank of India and Bank of Baroda offer the best risk-reward, followed by SBI ( State Bank of India ),” their note said.

