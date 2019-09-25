#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
World Bank's Georgieva to be first IMF chief from emerging economy

Updated : September 25, 2019 02:42 PM IST

Georgieva has built a reputation during her time at the World Bank as a tenacious straight-shooter, champion of gender equality and leader in the global fight against climate change.
Before her appointment at the World Bank, Georgieva held numerous senior European Commission posts.
Georgieva, backed by French President Emmanuel Macron, last month won support from the rest of the European Union, as well as tacit backing from the United States.
