World Bank's Georgieva to be first IMF chief from emerging economy
Updated : September 25, 2019 02:42 PM IST
Georgieva has built a reputation during her time at the World Bank as a tenacious straight-shooter, champion of gender equality and leader in the global fight against climate change.
Before her appointment at the World Bank, Georgieva held numerous senior European Commission posts.
Georgieva, backed by French President Emmanuel Macron, last month won support from the rest of the European Union, as well as tacit backing from the United States.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more