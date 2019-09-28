Finance
With high NPAs & insufficient CRAR, RBI puts Lakshmi Vilas Bank under PAC
Updated : September 28, 2019 03:03 PM IST
The PCA comes after the RBI carried out an on-site inspection of the Bank on March 31 under Risk-Based Supervision.
According to the bank, RBI has advised it on the restrictions imposed and the actions to be taken.
