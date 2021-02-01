Finance
With an eye on border tensions, FM Nirmala Sitharaman hikes capital outlay for defence by 19%
Updated : February 01, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Allocation for operational requirements has been raised to Rs 54,624 crore, a 6 percent increase over FY21.
The allocation for DRDO has been increased to Rs 11,375 crore, an 8 percent increase over FY21.
India's defence industry has welcomed the 19 percent increase in capital acquisition but said that the increase was negligible compared to revised estimates of FY21.