With an eye on border tensions, FM Nirmala Sitharaman hikes capital outlay for defence by 19%

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday has announced a 19 percent increase in capital outlay for defence sector, the highest ever allocation for modernisation and infrastructure development of the armed forces in 15 years. The total allocation for defence budget is Rs 4.78 lakh crore.

The higher allocation for defence capital expenditure comes at a time when India is maintaining thousands of troops and weapon systems at the India-China border. India's deployments at the Pakistan border remain on high alert as well.

The defence budget capital allocation is Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Allocation for operational requirements has been raised to Rs 54,624 crore, a 6 percent increase over FY21. The allocation for DRDO has been increased to Rs 11,375 crore, an 8 percent increase over FY21. The allocation for Border Roads Organisation has been raised to Rs 6,004 crore, a 7.48 percent increase.

India's defence industry has welcomed the 19 percent increase in capital acquisition but said that the increase was negligible compared to revised estimates of FY21.