There are perturbing indicators in RBL Bank’s financials, which explain to an extent the concerns of investors and the stock’s recent performance—down over 65 percent in the past three months. Here are some of the red flags:

High Net Interest Margin (NIM) isn’t Aiding a Higher Return Ratio

RBL Bank’s NIM vs ROA Movement

NIM (%) RBL Bank Federal Bank Q2FY17 3.40 3.31 Q3FY17 3.38 3.32 Q4FY17 3.52 3.42 Q1FY18 3.54 3.13 Q2FY18 3.74 3.31 Q3FY18 3.89 3.33 Q4FY18 3.98 3.11 Q1FY19 4.04 3.12 Q2FY19 4.08 3.15 Q3FY19 4.12 3.17 Q4FY19 4.23 3.17 Q1FY20 4.31 3.15 Q2FY20 4.35 3.01 Q3FY20 4.57 3.00 Q4FY20 4.93

ROA (%) RBL Bank Federal bank Q2FY17 0.91 0.88 Q3FY17 1.17 0.78 Q4FY17 1.20 0.96 Q1FY18 1.19 0.76 Q2FY18 1.19 0.94 Q3FY18 1.22 0.87 Q4FY18 1.25 0.46 Q1FY19 1.26 0.80 Q2FY19 1.26 0.76 Q3FY19 1.27 0.91 Q4FY19 1.30 1.02 Q1FY20 1.31 0.98 Q2FY20 0.25 1.04 Q3FY20 0.32 1.04 Q4FY20 0.52 NA

High Share of Riskier, Non-Collateral Debt

High NIM is also a function of carrying lower rated or non-collateral loans in the balance sheet like credit cards and personal loans. While these are also well established forms of credit, a high proportion of assets in such debt indicates high credit risk. A comparison of RBL Bank’s exposure with that of another private bank, Federal Bank, brings this point out clearly. While for RBL Bank, non-funded exposure to total exposure has been 18-22 percent. For Federal Bank, it has been in the range of 5.2-6.8 percent.

Higher non-fund exposure means higher capital requirement or higher risk weight assets (on incremental growth) which impacts capital. Take a look at the below table, risk weight assets to advances have been above 110 percent for RBL Bank, while it has declined from 99 percent in Q2FY17 to 83.6 percent for Federal Bank. RBL Bank has been able to bring it down from 129 percent to 116 percent in the same period, however, it has been on the higher side. The non-funded book of RBL Bank has increased by 2.08x between Q2FY17 to Q4FY20.

RWA to Assets (%) RBL Bank Federal Bank Q2FY17 128.8 99.0 Q3FY17 127.3 95.9 Q4FY17 126.2 92.1 Q1FY18 126.2 96.9 Q2FY18 128.5 97.2 Q3FY18 122.9 93.3 Q4FY18 119.4 90.3 Q1FY19 121.4 89.3 Q2FY19 121.8 91.5 Q3FY19 113.1 88.8 Q4FY19 109.8 85.1 Q1FY20 115.7 85.9 Q2FY20 114.5 84.2 Q3FY20 114.3 83.6 Q4FY20 116.0 NA

The higher risk does translate into higher cost. In Q4, the bank has made 100 percent provisions for NPAs in its credit card business. At an overall level, the credit costs have been trending up, having risen from 22 bps in Q2FY17 to 99 bps in Q4FY20, and alongside, the NPAs are rising from just 1.1 percent in Q2FY17 to 3.63 percent in Q4FY20. The deterioration in gross non-performing assets (GNPA) has been on account of elevated slippages. Annualised slippage ratio of the bank has increased from 0.61 percent in Q2FY17 to as high as 9.4 percent in Q2FY20. It remained elevated at 4.9 percent in Q4FY20.

Weaker Return Ratios

Despite being strongly capitalised and having high NIM, the return ratios of the bank has been weaker, especially ROE, versus peers. This could also be because the bank has not leveraged its equity much to grow its balance sheet. The leverage of equity to assets has been at 8.2x for RBL bank vs 12x for Federal Bank. Another reason for weak return ratios has been the rising GNPA, which has impacted earnings due to high provisions. The bank expects higher credit cost for FY21 as well. Therefore, return ratios will continue to remain weak in FY21 with ROE in single digits.

ROE (%) RBL Bank Federal bank Q2FY17 10.00 9.78 Q3FY17 12.30 9.62 Q4FY17 12.29 11.92 Q1FY18 12.68 8.37 Q2FY18 10.49 9.02 Q3FY18 10.21 8.74 Q4FY18 10.90 4.88 Q1FY19 11.16 8.26 Q2FY19 11.58 8.50 Q3FY19 12.38 10.48 Q4FY19 13.41 11.86 Q1FY20 13.78 11.44 Q2FY20 2.73 12.06 Q3FY20 3.13 12.50 Q4FY20 4.28 NA

Valuation Not Compelling

The RBL Bank stock currently priced at 0.66x P/BV (stock price divided by book value per share) and Federal Bank’s stock trades at 0.6x P/BV (at end Q3FY20).

COVID-19 Impact