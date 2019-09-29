#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Why PMC Bank fraud is bigger than Nirav Modi's PNB scam

Updated : September 29, 2019 07:47 PM IST

The fraud perpetrated at Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank is not much smaller than the one at the Punjab National Bank (PNB).
For PNB , with a loan book over Rs 6 lakh crore and implicit guarantee from the government, the Rs 13,000 crore hole was still manageable. But PMC is a cooperative bank where implicit government support is not a given.
It’s a pity that bankers and supervisors are learning the gaps in supervision well after massive crimes have been perpetrated and after gullible depositors have lost their life’s savings.
