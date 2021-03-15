  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

10 lakh bank employees are on a two-day strike: Here’s all that you need to know

Updated : March 15, 2021 11:16 AM IST

Services such as deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearances and loan approvals are likely to be hit.
Services at private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank are expected to remain normal
10 lakh bank employees are on a two-day strike: Here’s all that you need to know
Published : March 15, 2021 10:48 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Mercedes-AMG One: New images give a glimpse into the epic hypercar with the power of F1

Mercedes-AMG One: New images give a glimpse into the epic hypercar with the power of F1

Standout Brokerage Report: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on SBI Card; target price of Rs 1,300

Standout Brokerage Report: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on SBI Card; target price of Rs 1,300

Strong Debut: MTAR Technologies lists at Rs 1,063.90, an 85% premium to issue price

Strong Debut: MTAR Technologies lists at Rs 1,063.90, an 85% premium to issue price

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement