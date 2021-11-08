Why and how govt must intervene in ex-SBI chief Pratip Chaudhuri's arrest

The arrest of former SBI chairman Pratip Chaudhuri and his judicial custody through Diwali is wreaking havoc on the nerves of bankers. It can crush an incipient risk appetite and even arrest the trend of resolving bad loans through asset reconstruction companies or the bankruptcy courts.

A clear process of resolution of stressed loans is one of the biggest achievements of the NDA government, and it can't stand by and let the trend wither away, as every banker shudders to sign off any loan sale to any ARC or indeed any buyer, for fear of arrest after retirement.

The economy apart, justice needs to be done to the man behind the designation, if he is innocent. Bankers cite a bunch of reasons why the arrest is unfair

Mr Chaudhuri was arrested on grounds that a loan given to the Gaudavan group for building a hotel (and which turned NPA) was assigned to Alchemist ARC for a price below market rate. Mr Chaudhuri retired as Chairman of SBI in September 2013, the loan was assigned to Alchemist in March 2014. In September 2014, Mr Chaudhuri joined Alchemist as a director on its board. Thus, at the time of assigning of the loan, Mr Chaudhuri was neither employed at SBI nor Alchemist. Hence, to summarily arrest him for this transaction is shocking.

Secondly, the borrower has claimed that the property against which the loan was taken is worth Rs 200 crore, while SBI got only the loan principal amount of Rs 25 crore. It is unclear why the borrowers didn’t sell or find more investors for their supposedly valuable property to clear the loan from the time it became an NPA (2010) to the time it was sold to the ARC (2014). It’s also not clear why other hoteliers or investors did not bid for their property when it was being auctioned under the IBC process.

The NCLT order says the advertisement for the property was placed in leading papers like the Times of India and Dainik Bhaskar. Why didn’t buyers flock in for a Rs 200 crore property that was going for Rs 25 crore? Bankers say it is common for defaulting borrowers to crow about the value of their collateral when it is attached and auctioned.

Thirdly, Alchemist, in a press release said the Jaisalmer police had initially refused to file an FIR against it on the ground that the case is not criminal. The Supreme Court has quashed a previous FIR filed by the borrowers and ordered the NCLT to proceed with the sale of the loan. The sale of the loan was okayed by the NCLT, the NCLAT and the Supreme Court.

It needs to be noted that an SBI chairman is perhaps the third most powerful executive in the financial sector, after the finance minister and the RBI governor. He or she presides over AUM larger than the central government's budget. He or she needs to run that bank profitably, and needs to be given that space by the owner of the bank, the government.

If a former SBI chairman gets arrested for a transaction that happened after he/she had retired, and where follow-through sale had been vetted by the highest court, it stands to reason, no banker will feel safe taking commercial decisions.

Risk aversion was already running high among PSU bankers; it has probably got a lot more since last week. And this is why the government, as the owner of PSU banks, needs to step in.

It’s likely that the finance ministry may find it tough to underwrite every action taken by every PSU banker. But it can do this: it can publicly ask the SBI chairman to reassure whether due process was followed while assigning the Gaudavan loan to Alchemist in 2014 and if yes, direct SBI to provide legal support to its former chairman to fight the case. Indeed, it can make this applicable to all retired bankers. If a banker, post retirement is arrested or tried for a decision during his tenure, the bank, can be asked to check the back papers, and if the bank's top team is satisfied that due process was followed, it should extend legal help to the banker in question.

The fact that the bank’s top management has to satisfy itself about the process followed will ensure that bad eggs are not supported.

The government could do one more thing. It is possible that powerful borrowers hold a lot of sway over local police and lower judiciary. Hence all cases involving a central government owned PSU bank can be transferred to the CBI.

Separately, RBI and the IBBI may want to re-look at the ARC process, use some market intelligence to check if the processes need tightening.

The finance minister has gone all out to goad bankers to lend. PSU bank balance sheets, and SBI's in particular, are rivalling those of private banks after a long haul. Separately the government is also trying to sell PSUs. If it wants these companies to get value, it must allow PSU executives to take commercial decisions and back them when decisions are taken in good faith.

Now is the time for the government to walk the talk.