Who is Prashant Kumar, newly-appointed administrator of YES Bank?

Updated : March 05, 2020 10:22 PM IST

Kumar was earlier SBI's deputy managing director - HR and corporate development officer.
A science graduate and a law graduate from Delhi University, Kumar joined the bank in the year 1983 as Probationary Officer.
Yes Bank was placed under a "moratorium" on late Thursday, with the RBI capping depositor withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding the board with immediate effect.
