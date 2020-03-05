Finance Who is Prashant Kumar, newly-appointed administrator of YES Bank? Updated : March 05, 2020 10:22 PM IST Kumar was earlier SBI's deputy managing director - HR and corporate development officer. A science graduate and a law graduate from Delhi University, Kumar joined the bank in the year 1983 as Probationary Officer. Yes Bank was placed under a "moratorium" on late Thursday, with the RBI capping depositor withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding the board with immediate effect.